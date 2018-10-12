Modi says Congress drove wedge between Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the Congress made the people of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh states enemies.

Addressing BJP workers of five poll-bound states through his Namo aap on Wednesday night, he said by dividing the state the people of the two states who speak the same language were made enemies. He warned that the same policy may be used in the poll-bound states.

He claimed that the BJP was spreading happiness among people while the Congress is dividing them.

“Winning in the elections is not an important thing; with this we are getting an opportunity to serve the people. While the BJP is fighting for unity, the Congress is giving importance to dividing society for the benefit of one family,” Mr Modi said.

When a BJP worker asked about the proposed grand alliance at national level, Mr Modi replied, “They are not assembling for the benefit of the people, but for the purpose of removing Modi.”

He added that the grand alliance was a failed experiment. He said the Congress and its partners are becoming desperate as they are out of power.

He hoped that the conversation with party workers would motivate everyone to work harder for the development of the nation and society.