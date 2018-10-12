search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fujitsu centre in Kerala capital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 1:43 am IST
The Fujitsu team would be giving final shape to their plans after further discussions and evaluations in the coming months, said the statement.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes out of his house to receive Fujitsu Consulting India chief executive officer Shrikant Vaze, senior director Manoj Nair and Nissan chief information officer Tony Thomas at the Cliff House on Thursday. (Photo:PRD)
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes out of his house to receive Fujitsu Consulting India chief executive officer Shrikant Vaze, senior director Manoj Nair and Nissan chief information officer Tony Thomas at the Cliff House on Thursday. (Photo:PRD)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Top officials of the leading Japanese IT firm Fujitsu on Thursday held discussions with the state government exploring the possibilities of setting up a software development centre at the Technopark here.

According to an official statement, the Fujitsu team evaluated the existing eco-system in the state and zeroed in on Thiruvananthapuram as a possible location for the proposed project.

 

Fujitsu Consulting India chief executive officer Shrikant Vaze and senior director Manoj Nair held talks with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister assured the delegation all support to set up a centre in the state. The Fujitsu team was also accompanied by Nissan chief information officer Tony Thomas. The Fujitsu team also held discussion with chief secretary Tom Jose, IT secretary M. Sivasankar and IT parks chief executive officer Hrishikesh Nair. 

The Fujitsu team would be giving final shape to their plans after further discussions and evaluations in the coming months, said the statement. The arrival of Fujitsu is seen as the outcome of a recent decision of Japanese automobile major Nissan to set up their global digital hub at Technocity here focusing on electric car technology. Apart from Fujitsu, many other leading firms working with Nissan are also likely to explore options of opening centres here, industry sources said.

Tags: fujitsu, technopark, software development centre
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Greek authorities ban overweight tourists from riding on donkeys

Donkeys have been the traditional means of transport on the Island of Santorini known for a hilly terrain (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RaGa lying at election rallies: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Women safety is key objective for metro

Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy.

Telangana: Genco fast tracks power projects

Power is not available at Rs 3 or Rs 4, said Mr Prabhakar Rao, Genco chairman and managing director. (Representional Image)

Jamat-e-Islami Hind extends support on merit basis

Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH)

Hyderabad: DDT powder sprayed to control mosquitoes

Former MLA Karwan and MIM candidate Kausar Moinuddin inspects ponds and nalas of Qila Golconda and Tolichowki on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham