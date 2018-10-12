Fujitsu centre in Kerala capital

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes out of his house to receive Fujitsu Consulting India chief executive officer Shrikant Vaze, senior director Manoj Nair and Nissan chief information officer Tony Thomas at the Cliff House on Thursday. (Photo:PRD)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Top officials of the leading Japanese IT firm Fujitsu on Thursday held discussions with the state government exploring the possibilities of setting up a software development centre at the Technopark here.

According to an official statement, the Fujitsu team evaluated the existing eco-system in the state and zeroed in on Thiruvananthapuram as a possible location for the proposed project.

Fujitsu Consulting India chief executive officer Shrikant Vaze and senior director Manoj Nair held talks with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister assured the delegation all support to set up a centre in the state. The Fujitsu team was also accompanied by Nissan chief information officer Tony Thomas. The Fujitsu team also held discussion with chief secretary Tom Jose, IT secretary M. Sivasankar and IT parks chief executive officer Hrishikesh Nair.

The Fujitsu team would be giving final shape to their plans after further discussions and evaluations in the coming months, said the statement. The arrival of Fujitsu is seen as the outcome of a recent decision of Japanese automobile major Nissan to set up their global digital hub at Technocity here focusing on electric car technology. Apart from Fujitsu, many other leading firms working with Nissan are also likely to explore options of opening centres here, industry sources said.