Chandrababu Naidu seeks Rs 1 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Naidu describes Andhra Pradesh as the victim of the Century.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitates 15th Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh at the Secretariat on Thursday (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitates 15th Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh at the Secretariat on Thursday (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the 15th Finance Commission members to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh, consider population as per the 1971 Census, continue revenue deficit grants, disaster relief for crop failure and grants for development of Amaravati capital city and special assistance to backward districts and other infrastructure.

The 15th Finance Commission members, led by its chairman N.K. Singh, of Saktikanta Das, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri, Ramesh Chand, secretary Arvind Mehta, joint secretaries Mukhmeet Si-ngh Bhatia and Ravi Kota, economic advisor Antony Cyriac and other officials, visited the Secretariat at Velagapudi of Amaravati on Thursday to hear the appeals of the state government to the Finance Commission.

 

Explaining the losses caused by the state bifurcation, Mr Naidu presented a report where he said that Rs 1,09,023 crore was needed for developing infrastructure in the state capital. He said the Central government promised to allot Rs 2,500 crore but released only Rs 1,500 crore towards infrastructure development so far.  He appealed to the 15th Finance Commission to allot Rs 37,437 crore for providing infrastructure. Mr Naidu also appealed to them to allot Rs 22,250 crore for backward region development in the state. He sought allotment of Rs 10,000 crore for development of ports, airports and roads. He sought modifications in providing compensation during crop loss.

Starting his presentation with quotes of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Naidu described AP state as the victim of the Century. He said the Central government failed to fulfil assurances of state bifurcation.

Despite a financial crisis and 43 per cent deficit rainfall in the Rayalaseema region, AP has achieved 10.5 per cent growth rate continuously for the past four years.

He said that though the state is ahead in several sectors, it is lagging behind in per capita income on par with neighbouring states.

Mr Naidu said he has taken up several measures to achieve double-digit growth using technology.

