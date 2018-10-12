search on deccanchronicle.com
Chandrababu Naidu monitors Cyclone Titli all night

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 1:06 am IST
He reviewed the situation from 9 pm to 11 pm and again from 1 am and from 4 am to 6 am.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu monitored the progress of Cyclone Titli through Wednesday night, alerting officials on precautions required to save lives and properties of the people of North Andhra districts.

Mr Naidu, who returned from Anantapur district after laying the foundation for the Jeedipalli-Byravanitippa lift irrigation scheme, swung into action immediately without taking rest.

 

He reviewed the situation from 9 pm to 11 pm and again from 1 am and from 4 am to 6 am.

