search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Visitors crumble apart, six wickets down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

102 lawmakers contributed Rs 43.67 Cr for rehabilitation in flood-affected Kerala

PTI
Published Oct 12, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
The lawmakers contributed from their Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund for rehabilitation works in Kerala.
After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala. (Photo: File | PTI)
 After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: As many as 102 parliamentarians contributed a total of Rs 43.67 crore from their Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for rehabilitation works in flood-affected Kerala, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Of them, 56 Rajya Sabha members contributed Rs 29.57 crore and 46 Lok Sabha members gave Rs 14.10 crore for the relief works.

 

The data of the MPLADS division under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that 102 members of parliament (MPs) have contributed Rs 43.67 crore from MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in Kerala till October 8, 2018, a ministry statement said.

As many as 30 lawmakers contributed Rs 1 crore each which is the maximum that a parliamentarian can contribute.

Eleven lawmakers gave Rs 50 lakh or more, while 14 lawmakers contributed Rs. 25 lakh. Rest contributed between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

As per the guideline of the scheme, a lawmaker can contribute up to Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund for the area affected by severe calamity.

The MPLADS has a provision for members to contribute funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the areas affected by severe calamity.

After declaration of the Kerala floods as calamity of severe nature by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Statistics Program Implementation, DV Sadananda Gowda, issued an appeal to all MPs on August 24, 2018 to contribute from their MPLADS fund for rehabilitation works in affected areas of Kerala.

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rehabilitation, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People with more siblings, less likely to get cancer

The research by evolutionary medicine professors in Switzerland and Australia is based on United Nations data charting average family size and disease incidence. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spec Comparison: 2018 Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

Datsun has updated the GO hatchback in terms of looks and features, and now we have official details about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro as well.
 

India vs WI, 2nd Test: Twitterati slams BCCI for axing Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj

While youngster Prithvi Shaw was handed his debut in the opener, Virat Kohli and the team management also decided to give a maiden Test cap to fast bowler Shardul Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eating fatty cheese, yogurt, butter could lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Previous research has found that eating dairy products, particularly cheese and yogurt, was linked to a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes.
 

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

The letters asked whether the vulnerability was revealed previously to any federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, and if there were “similar incidents which have not been publicly disclosed?”
 

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

FB purged more than 800 US pages and accounts for spamming users with politically-tinged garbage links and clickbait just weeks ahead of the US midterm elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC dismisses pleas of Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot on voters' list of MP, Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two separate petitions of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking directions to the Election Commission to provide the draft voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in text format. (Photo: File)

On #MeToo, Rahul says, 'Truth needs to be told loud and clear'

Demands have escalated for action against Akbar with Congress leader Jaipal Reddy demanding the Union minister's resignation or clarification on the charges levelled against him. (Photo: File)

SC refuses to stop West Bengal govt grant to puja organisers, issues notice

On September 10, Mamata Banerjee had declared that Rs 10,000 would be given to each of the 28,000 puja committees across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Body of 25-yr-old woman with telephone wire tied around neck found in Delhi hotel

The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body. (Representational Image)

Situation today in country worse than emergency days: Yashwant Sinha

'It is the duty of all of us to unite and fight this challenge. We have to continue our struggle,' Yashwant Sinha said. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham