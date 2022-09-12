  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2022 Rapidly moving towar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rapidly moving towards jointness of three services: Rajnath Singh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI file image)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI file image)

New Delhi: India is rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services of the armed forces and effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to the other, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on Army logistics here, the Union minister also said that India has made rapid progress in the rail sector, and over 9,000 km lines have been doubled in the last seven years. The corresponding figure was only 1,900 km in the five years preceding 2014, he said.

The opening ceremony of the seminar was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy chief Admirk R Hari Kumar and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, among others.

The defence minister, in his address, spoke of the synergy and fusion needed between the civil and military stakeholders, and asserted that presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides showed the "commitment" to achieve the goal as India stood on the threshold of an 'Amrit Kaal'.

"We are rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services," Singh said, and added that "our effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to other services".

And, logistics is among the fields that benefited the most from this jointness, he said at the event held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. 

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, jointness of three services, army chief gen manoj pande
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Due to heavy rains in upstream areas, the Godavari receives excess water at Bhadrachalam. (PTI image)

Godavari swelling again, fresh flood threat to agency area

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Twitter)

Goa govt to request Centre to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

Gyanvapi Mosque (PTI file image)

Order in Gyanvapi case expected Monday, security tightened in Varanasi



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Order in Gyanvapi case expected Monday, security tightened in Varanasi

Gyanvapi Mosque (PTI file image)

Delhi: CBI probe into 'irregularities' in buying 1,000 low-floor buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Modi will hold 'a few bilaterals' at SCO meet, no word on Xi yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16 (PTI Photo)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. (Representational image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->