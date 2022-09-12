  
Rains likely to recede from tomorrow in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:15 am IST
HYDERABAD: Light intermittent spells brought relief to the people on Sunday after three days of heavy downpour threw life out of gear in the city. However, people continued to suffer from water-logging, power outages, damaged roads and traffic jams.

Patancheru in Sangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall of 27.7 mm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression was likely to move west-northwest across south Odisha and South Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours and weaken gradually, which would also weaken the heavy rainfall in the state.

On Sunday, the state average rainfall was 41.8mm with a deviation of 829 per cent against normal rainfall of 4.5 mm with Allapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording the highest rainfall at 315 mm.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Jayashankar at 101.8 mm, followed by Nirmal at 89.0 mm and Kumaram Bheem at 82.0 mm.

The warning alert was moved from orange to yellow for the state for the next 24 hours as heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

For the next 48 hours, the city will have a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur, the IMD said.

