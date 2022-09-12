  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2022 Modi will hold ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi will hold 'a few bilaterals' at SCO meet, no word on Xi yet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 12, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16 (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16 (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16, and was “likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.” The official confirmation of the visit comes amid speculation over whether or not Modi would hold a bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Samarkand.

The SCO has Russia, China, the four Central Asian nations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, besides India and Pakistan as its members, with Iran being approved for full membership last year. The summit will be attended by observer states and Turkmenistan.

 The agreement on disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of the Ladakh sector that was announced last week and is to be completed by Monday is seen to have considerably brightened the chances of a meeting between Modi and Xi  although no official announcement has so far been made on any such meeting. If they do meet, it would be their first in-person meeting since the one at Mamallapuram near Chennai in October 2019. Six months after that meeting, China had begun mobilising its troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector which led to a clash between troops of both sides and casualties in June 2020.

On Pakistan, ties between the two nations had deteriorated sharply since the Pathankot terror strike in 2016 and the Pulwama terror strike in February 2019 that took the two neighbours almost to the brink of war. In August 2019, India revoked Article 370 that had conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir which led to Pakistan downgrading ties. Much to everyone’s surprise the two armies successfully implemented a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC).

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, uzbekistan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 12 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted'
Army deploys M-777 howitzers in forward locations along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Latest From Nation

Forest Guards pay floral tribute to martyrs on National Forest Martyrs' Day, observed to salute forest guards killed in the line of duty, at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

11K cases filed to save forests: Government

The Vedavati river flows 50km in three mandals – Brahmasamudram, Kanekal and Bommanhal. More than 100 villages in these mandals were flooded. — Representational Image/DC

Hagari, Vedavati see heaviest rain in 100 years

Police said that to make quick money, they procured ganja from Visakhapatnam district at Rs 5,000 per kg and planning to sell it for up to Rs 20,000 per kg in the city. — Representational Image/DC

Two arrested for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh

If a Covid-19 patient is given anaesthesia, it will severely affect the lungs. And tests to determine if the patients had any of these conditions were probably not performed before the surgeries. There could also be an issue with the drugs administered to the patients, said Dr Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Doctors defend surgeon after post-surgery deaths



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI file image)

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'

Police personnel stand guard at the Tikri border in the wake of farmers' call to stage a protest, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. Farmers are scheduled to stage their protest on Aug 22. (PTI Photo)

Netaji’s daughter urges govt to bring back his mortal remains

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji when he inaugurates the newly-built Central Vista on Thursday. (Twitter)

Delhi: CBI probe into 'irregularities' in buying 1,000 low-floor buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->