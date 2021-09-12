Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2021 Pilot's non-adh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause for Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2021, 9:23 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2021, 9:48 am IST
In the final report released on Saturday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has made 43 safety recommendations
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri insepcting the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri insepcting the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The pilot's "non-adherence" to the standard operating procedure is the probable cause of the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode airport last year but the role of the systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in the accident, according to the AAIB probe report.

In the final report released on Saturday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has made 43 safety recommendations, including installation of an approach radar at the aerodrome and a DGCA study to establish prevalence of use of non-prescribed medications amongst aircrew, especially for diabetes. It also has 57 findings about the crash.

 

From systemic failures to Air India Express's poor crew resource management to possibility of visual illusions due to low visibility and sub-optimal performance of the PIC's (Pilot-In-Command) windshield wiper, AAIB has mentioned about various other causes that have contributed to the crash.

The crash, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killed 21 people, including the two pilots, and injured several others. While trying to land at the airport amid rain, the aircraft overshot the runway and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard when the crash happened on August 7, 2020. The two pilots who died in the accident that happened at the airport in Kerala were Deepak V Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar.

 

The report, which is more than 250 pages long, said the "probable cause of the accident was the non adherence to SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by the PF (Pilot Flying)".

The PF continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, "half way down the runway, in spite of 'Go Around' call by PM which warranted a mandatory 'Go Around' and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a 'Go Around'", it noted.

According to the report, the investigation team is of the opinion that the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked in this accident.

 

"A large number of similar accidents/ incidents that have continued to take place, more so in AIXL, reinforce existing systemic failures within the aviation sector.

"These usually occur due to prevailing safety culture that give rise to errors, mistakes and violation of routine tasks performed by people operating within the system. Hence, the contributory factors enumerated below include both the immediate causes and the deeper or systemic causes," it added.

Among other recommendations, AAIB has suggested strengthening its own capacity in terms of filling up vacancies with full-time investigators, having a permanent aviation medicine specialist and establishing a state-of-the-art lab for flight recorders.

 

AAIB, headed by Aurobindo Handa, has accepted the probe report.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida said the report would be made public in the next couple of days.

"Whatever steps that have been advocated on the basis of that report, those steps will be and has to be executed.

"... within the ministry, we will be also putting together a group of people that will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the steps that have been recommended in the report are put in place at the airport," the minister had said.

 

Last month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Lok Sabha that final compensation offers have been made to all the next of kin of the deceased passengers, but none of the "next of kin has sent their acceptance as of date".

"Final compensation offers have been made to all the 165 injured passengers, out of which 73 passengers accepted the offer and have been paid a total amount of Rs 60.35 crore as the final settlement as of date," he had said.

...
Tags: kozhikode plane crash, kozhikode air crash, air india plane crash
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Horoscope 12 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)

Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Gujarat, will discuss probable candidates for CM's post

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The district reported the maximum cases in August only. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka's Kalaburagi initiates anti-mosquito fogging to curb dengue cases

Sameer Sharma (By arrangement)

Sameer Sharma is new Andhra Pradesh chief secy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnal standoff: Another round of talks between farmers, officials today

Farmers during their sit-in protest demanding action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha over police lathi-charge on the protesting farmers in August, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Afghanistan dominates first India, Australia '2+2' talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in New Delhi. (PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Karnal standoff ends: Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 incident

Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->