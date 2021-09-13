15,660 2BHK houses to be inaugurated by CM KCR

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon inaugurate 15,660 double bedroom houses at Kollur in Sangareddy district, municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore. Houses built in the form of apartments are for allotment to poor living in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Construction of these subsidised buildings in Kollur is being carried out by private agencies. Dwellings built here will be on par with private apartments.

Phase-I of the Kollur project has 14 blocks, where 10,000 families can reside in nine-storey buildings. Each dwelling is spread over 550 sq. ft. Phase-II of the project will have 117 blocks with 1,566 double bedroom houses. Work on roads, drainage, cabling and other amenities are on .

State government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area for meeting its drinking water needs. For the purpose, authorities are installing a special pipeline from Muthangi in Patancheru to Kollur.

MA&UD minister tweeted about the project: "Another beautiful sighting from the sky is the largest dignity housing 2 BHK project at Kollur in Sangareddy district. (It) Has shaped up beautifully, (having) 15,660 units in a single location. Keen on getting this inaugurated by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu at the earliest," Rama Rao posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.