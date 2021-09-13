Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2021 15,660 2BHK houses t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

15,660 2BHK houses to be inaugurated by CM KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 2:01 am IST
Houses built in the form of apartments are for allotment to poor living in Hyderabad and surrounding areas
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore. (DC File Image)
 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon inaugurate 15,660 double bedroom houses at Kollur in Sangareddy district, municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 1,408 crore. Houses built in the form of apartments are for allotment to poor living in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Construction of these subsidised buildings in Kollur is being carried out by private agencies. Dwellings built here will be on par with private apartments.

 

Phase-I of the Kollur project has 14 blocks, where 10,000 families can reside in nine-storey buildings. Each dwelling is spread over 550 sq. ft. Phase-II of the project will have 117 blocks with 1,566 double bedroom houses. Work on roads, drainage, cabling and other amenities are on .

State government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area for meeting its drinking water needs. For the purpose, authorities are installing a special pipeline from Muthangi in Patancheru to Kollur.

MA&UD minister tweeted about the project: "Another beautiful sighting from the sky is the largest dignity housing 2 BHK project at Kollur in Sangareddy district. (It) Has shaped up beautifully, (having) 15,660 units in a single location. Keen on getting this inaugurated by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu at the earliest," Rama Rao posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

 

...
Tags: ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of constitution of political affairs committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). (PTI)

AICC okays TS Cong’s political affairs panel

The CM has directed officials to prepare a master plan for protecting the two lakes from any environmental damage, while at the same time ensuring that development of the city is not hit. — DC Image

TS to seek more time from High Court on GO 111

as part of forest land conservation, forest officials dug trenches near Reddyvaripalle and Rachavetivaripalle in 2018. — PTI file photo

TD leader booked for threatening forest official

A while after they arrived in the morning, Anjaneyulu, father of Malleswari, suddenly attacked his daughter with a knife. She escaped with injuries and was shifted to Nandyal government hospital by her husband and some locals. — Representational image/DC

Father stabs newlywed daughter at Nandyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Afghanistan dominates first India, Australia '2+2' talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in New Delhi. (PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Zydus Cadila to seek approval for two-dose regimen of its approved three-dose vaccine

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo: Zyduscadila/File)

Karnal standoff ends: Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 incident

Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->