172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2020 With an eye on China ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With an eye on China, IAF seeks land in Uttarakhand for military facilities

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2020, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 6:37 pm IST
Uttarakhand shares its borders with China and Nepal.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing standoff with China along the LAC, Central Air Command chief, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to seek land for setting up facilities that will help the IAF carry out its activities in the border areas.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Central Air Command, during his meeting with Rawat on Friday also discussed the availability of land for installing air defence radars and advance landing ground in the hilly areas of the state due to their strategic significance, an official release said.

 

Uttarakhand shares its borders with China and Nepal.

Setting up facilities like air defence radars and an advance landing ground in Uttarakhand's hilly districts of Chamoli, Pitgoragarh and Uttarkashi will be of great help to the air force as they are in the country's northeast, the AOC-in-C said.

The Air Marshal also requested for expansion of Pantnagar, Jollygrant and Pitgoragarh airports besides seeking allocation of land for an airport in Chaukhutiya.

The chief minister said land will be made available to the IAF on priority basis to conduct its activities and immediately ordered appointment of a nodal officer in the administration to identify suitable land for the purpose.

 

Rawat apprised the AOC-in-C about the steps being taken by the state government to develop Pantnagar airport as a green field airport and upgrade facilities at the Jollygrant airport to international standards.

...
Tags: uttarakhand, indian air force, india-china standoff, ladakh border dispute
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Latest From Nation

2nd Tamil Nadu student to commit suicide over NEET.

Tamil Nadu parties toughen anti-NEET stance as another aspirant hangs self

Videograb of prime minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony for welfare housing built under the PM Awas Yojna in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

PM's new slogan on COVID-19 is quite a mouthful

A Hindu family wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus arrives to perform the last rites of a deceased relative at the Periyar river in Kochi, Kerala. (AP file photo)

Kerala crosses one lakh corona mark seven months after first case

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Sandalwood drug trail: Congress' Zameer Ahmad says ready to hang if guilty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP's new target: A million ‘happy birthday’ selfies on PM Modi's B Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases

BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and waits for transportation at a bus station in Jammu on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections show that for every confirmed case detected back in May, authorities missed 82-130 others. At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.(AP)

Rajnath takes stock of situation along LAC in meeting with service chiefs

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham