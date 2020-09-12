172nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM KCR halts all kinds of land transactions until further notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
After completion of Comprehensive Survey, appropriate steps will be taken to protect the Wakf and Endowments lands
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad.
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced prohibition on all kinds of land transactions, including sale and registrations of Wakf and Endowments lands, across the state from Saturday till further orders.

While replying to the debate on New Revenue Bill in the House , the Chief Minister said, “ I am assuring this House that the state government will issue orders by Saturday prohibiting all transactions, including sale, lease , granting of No Objection Certificates and permissions to build structures on the Wakf and Endowments lands across the state.”

 

Responding to the request from MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Chief Minister said that after the first survey, the state government had notified 77, 538 acres Wakf land in the state, out of which 57, 423 acres of land was under the illegal encroachments.

He said there was over 80,000 acres of Endowments lands, including the land in the name of Temples and Pujaris, a major portion of them also under the illegal encroachments.

KCR assured the House that after completion of the Comprehensive Survey proposed by the state government appropriate steps will be taken to protect the Wakf and Endowments lands and also make proper use of the lands to generate revenue.

 

Stating that under Section 22(A) of the Registrations Act, the state government was empowered to stall the registrations, he announced that he will issue an order under the provision prohibiting the registrations.

Today is most memorable day in his 20 years of life an a member of this House and he delighted and entire Muslim community will remember KCR forever for his bold step to protect the Wakf properties, Akbaruddin Owaisi said while thanking KCR. 

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, wakf land, telangana land registrations, endowment land
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


