Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases

BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

On Friday, the highest 2,367 cases were recorded in Pune city, followed by 2,191 cases in Mumbai and 1,555 in Pune district.

Maharashtra is the first state to cross the 1 million cases mark and also the worst-affected in India. Since June 1, when the state had a total of 70,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there has been a 1350 per cent rise in cases in the state.

Fourty-four deaths were reported in Mumbai, which was the highest, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 29 in Pune city. Of the 2,71,566 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest 72,835 cases are in Pune district.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

So far, 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state. At least 16,47,000 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.