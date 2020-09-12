171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2020 Maharashtra crosses ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 12, 2020, 4:45 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 4:45 am IST
On Friday, the highest 2,367 cases were recorded in Pune city, followed by 2,191 cases in Mumbai and 1,555 in Pune district.
BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

Maharashtra is the first state to cross the 1 million cases mark and also the worst-affected in India. Since June 1, when the state had a total of 70,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there has been a 1350 per cent rise in cases in the state.

Fourty-four deaths were reported in Mumbai, which was the highest, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 29 in Pune city. Of the 2,71,566 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest 72,835 cases are in Pune district.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.

 

So far, 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state. At least 16,47,000 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.

Tags: coronavirus cases in maharashtra, coronavirus in pune, coronavirus in mumbai, coronavirus death maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


