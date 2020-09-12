172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2020 ICMR shocker: India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 12, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
By that reckoning, 40 per cent of the population has been exposed to the virus
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and waits for transportation at a bus station in Jammu on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections show that for every confirmed case detected back in May, authorities missed 82-130 others. At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.(AP)
 A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and waits for transportation at a bus station in Jammu on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections show that for every confirmed case detected back in May, authorities missed 82-130 others. At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.(AP)

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research reckons, on the basis of its seroprevalence survey done in May-June, that 40 per cent of the Indian population is already exposed to the SARS-Cov 2 virus.

But the really scary part is this: for every confirmed case detected, there are 80-130 missed cases of coronavirus infection. 

 

On Saturday morning, India's caseload, as per official state records, was 46.6 million. If multiplied it by ICMR's lower-range figure of 80, there are you'd have 372.8 million.

These are the results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections. The study dates back to the May-June period when the pandemic was a gathering storm.

These missing cases include asymptomatic, mild or severe cases and deaths due  to COVID-19.

In contrast, the US is estimated to have 10 missed cases for every one confirmed case.

 

So why did we miss them? Indian Council of Medical Research says we missed the missed cases because we tested only those who had symptoms of severe and acute respiratory infection.

There is also a large variation in the testing methodology used by the states. Tests were carried out only on those people who showed symptoms and their contacts but community testing was not carried out which would have given a more accurate picture of the spread.

The missed cases mean that we missed a lot of COVID-19 deaths too. The ICMR findings show that mortality data is incomplete as many deaths were not attributed to Covid-19.

 

These findings have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. 

Throwing back to May, the study found that there were a cumulative 64,68,388 infections.

ICMR recommends that implementing context-specific containment measures including testing of all asymptomatic cases, isolating positive cases and tracing high-risk contacts is important to slow the transmission rate and overburdening of health systems.

Dr A. Velumani, scientist and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies Limited, said, “The exposure rate in May and June shows that the infection has spread in the population. Antibody prevalence as of September is 27 per cent. The movement of the virus has been very fast and we have to now look at controlling deaths. With greater unlocking the number of cases will rise but the number of deaths must not increase. Focus has to be on how to reduce 
mortality.”

 

...
Tags: indian council of medical research, icmr, coronavirus seroprevalence, india coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad.

Telangana CM KCR halts all kinds of land transactions until further notice

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul's stamp evident as Sonia revamps Congress Working Committee

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma. (ANI)

Mumbai Police arrest Sena worker for assaulting ex-Navyman over sharing CM's cartoon

BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JEE-Mains result out; Telangana tops 100 percentile list with 8 candidates

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases

BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Rajnath takes stock of situation along LAC in meeting with service chiefs

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Mumbai Police arrest Sena worker for assaulting ex-Navyman over sharing CM's cartoon

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham