172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2020 BJP's new targe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's new target: A million ‘happy birthday’ selfie videos on PM Modi's birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
The million videos will have to showcase unity in diversity across India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: Across the BJP echelons, Union ministers, chief ministers, parliamentarians and local leaders are in a digital scramble to achieve a humongous target: Reaching out to people to shoot and share, “voluntarily”, at least one million ‘happy birthday’ selfie videos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With just one week to go for September 17, the BJP IT cell is frantically coordinating the digital drive, ensuring that the birthday wishes pour in like an avalanche, with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayModiji where not only will citizens greet him but also reflect on how his leadership has changed India, how it has helped them and how hopeful they are about the future — the country’s as well as their own.

 

The million videos will have to showcase unity in diversity — people across the demographic stretch and divides of religion, caste, region, location, social and educational range, age, gender, language – and the IT cell expects people to send their messages in different languages but with the same message: Everyone loves Modi ji.

The drive is getting a good early traction, with several celebrities having been roped in. “We are overwhelmed but not surprised with the outburst of love from people across the country and several countries globally.”

 

A BJP senior leader refuted the suggestion that it was being done at the behest of the party or the top leadership’s desire. “Neither has this idea come from the top nor is there any pressure on anyone to muster these videos. In fact, it is going to be a total surprise for our beloved Prime Minister, who does not even know this is happening. This is just a collective love finding expression.”

The IT cell has taken great care to ensure there is minimum digital proof of the ‘drive’ itself, with no written messages or emails about it. Most of the messaging is done through calls on WhatsApp or Signal.

 

But, as the leader said, Modi does not care or even remember his birthday and unlike the Congress hates to allow it to let either sycophancy or ostentation mark it. “Modi ji is only focussed on fighting against COVID-19, making sure we are strong against China, and putting our economy back on the right track. We are doing our bit to remind him how much we love him,” he added.

...
Tags: pm narendra modi, bjp it cell, narendra modi birthday, #happybirthdaymodiji


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed on his arrival on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad.

Telangana CM KCR halts all kinds of land transactions until further notice

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and waits for transportation at a bus station in Jammu on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections show that for every confirmed case detected back in May, authorities missed 82-130 others. At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.(AP)

ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul's stamp evident as Sonia revamps Congress Working Committee

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma. (ANI)

Mumbai Police arrest Sena worker for assaulting ex-Navyman over sharing CM's cartoon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JEE-Mains result out; Telangana tops 100 percentile list with 8 candidates

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total coronavirus cases

BMC workers sanitize the gate of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow after she was tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at home, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and waits for transportation at a bus station in Jammu on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections show that for every confirmed case detected back in May, authorities missed 82-130 others. At the time, India had confirmed around 35,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths.(AP)

Rajnath takes stock of situation along LAC in meeting with service chiefs

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham