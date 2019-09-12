UP woman sits on snakes while talking on phone; gets bitten, dies

A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later, reported IANS. The incident took place in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Gita, wife of Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her husband on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. She walked into the room while talking on phone and without seeing the snakes, she sat down on the bed. The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious.

Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

Veterinary experts said that the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.