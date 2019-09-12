Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 UP woman sits on sna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP woman sits on snakes while talking on phone; gets bitten, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Veterinary experts said that the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.
A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. (Representational Image)
  A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later, reported IANS. The incident took place in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Gita, wife of Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her husband on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover. She walked into the room while talking on phone and without seeing the snakes, she sat down on the bed. The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious.

 

Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

Veterinary experts said that the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

...
Tags: snake, thailand, up woman, up crime, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The conference is being attended by about 27 international and 40 Indian delegates. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan skips Military Medicine Conference hosted by India for SCO states

‘Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,’ he added. (Photo: ANI)

‘Pledge to rein in corruption, fight for rights of Muslim sisters’: Modi

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department. (Photo: ANI)

Money laundering case: DK Shivakumar daughter reaches ED office

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese ambassador meets BJP working president JP Nadda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
 

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan, Deepika Padukone seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Rs 10,000 Samsung phone to get AMOLED screen, ultra-wide cam, fast charging and USB-C

The Galaxy M10s will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, unlike the smaller LCD screen of the M10.
 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi of making 'inflammatory' statements

'People make politically charged statements on 'Om' and 'Cow'; rather they should be worried about our public and pressing issues concerning them. In 2012 when a different government was in power, our Universities were in the top rankings then what happened in the last six years?' SIbal asked. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Kashmir humara hai aur humara rahega', says Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind

'The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as a shield,' Jamiat in its resolution said. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi's govt, says 'it constantly attacks journalists'

'Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government,' Priyanka Gandhi wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Patnaik became CM with our blessings,' says Odisha BJP leader, sparks row

The BJD and the BJP fought the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state in April-May as bitter rivals. (Photo: File)

Rape accused Chinmayanand summoned, will be probed: report

The woman has alleged that she was filmed, blackmailed and raped repeatedly by Chinmayanand, who has not been questioned by the police so far. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham