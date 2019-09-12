Terrorism has roots in Pakistan, alludes PM Modi

Mathura (UP): Invoking the 9/11 attack on America this day 18 year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the roots of terrorism are being nourished in India’s neighbourhood, but asserted that New Delhi was fully competent to meet the challenge.

“Today, terrorism has become an ideology, which has transgressed every border. It is a global problem and has become a global threat, whose strong roots are getting nourished in our neighbourhood,” Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He said that the entire world needs to take a pledge against terrorism, and act against those who are taking it forward and giving shelter and training to terrorists.

“There is a need for strong action,” he said. “India is fully competent to face the challenge. We have shown this and will continue to do so in the future.”

He was addressing a gathering here after the launch of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock. Mr Modi said his government’s effort to strengthen anti-terror laws is a step forward in this direction.

Remembering the 9/11 attack, he said, September 11 is a special day for another reason, as it was on this day, a century back, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address in Chicago.

“Through that speech, the entire world thoroughly understood the culture and tradition of India. But it is unfortunate that on that very September 11, the 9/11 terrorist attack took place in the US, which shook the entire world.”