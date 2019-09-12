Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Telangana: 2 goats & ...
Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
The organisation, 'Save the Trees' alleged that the goats had eaten 250 out of the 900 trees that they had planted.
The goats were allegedly grazing on saplings planted by a voluntary, environmental organisation in Huzurabad. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The goats were allegedly grazing on saplings planted by a voluntary, environmental organisation in Huzurabad. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police recently 'arrested' two goats and took them into custody.

The goats were allegedly grazing on saplings planted by a voluntary, environmental organisation in Huzurabad.

 

The organisation, 'Save the Trees' alleged that the goats had eaten 250 out of the 900 trees that they had planted. They filed an FIR against the goats when they saw it happen repeatedly, News18 reported.

The goats were only released after the owner paid a fine of Rs 1,000 to the authorities and promised that he would feed the goats at home or outside town.

