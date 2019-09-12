Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Priyanka Gandhi hits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi's govt, says 'it constantly attacks journalists'

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
She also posted a media report on the recent arrests of journalists in the state.
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is constantly attacking journalists who seek answers from it.

Taking to Twitter, she also posted a media report on the recent arrests of journalists in the state after they reported on matters which did not show the government in good light.

 

"Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"But the UP BJP government is constantly attacking such journalists. Is the BJP afraid of the issues of common people?" the Congress general secretary said.

...
