Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Mumbai auto driver a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai auto driver arrested for flashing, masturbating in front of woman

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 8:41 am IST
The incident occurred on the late night of September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road.
Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)
 Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman waiting for a cab in suburban Malad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the late night of September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road for going home when the accused, later identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon, pulled over and asked her to sit inside, a police official said.

 

While the woman ignored him, Memon unzipped his pant and started masturbating, he said.

"The woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as Memon fled the spot," he said.

On the complaint lodged by the victim and her mother, Bangur Nagar police registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, the official said.

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue.

He was handed over to Bangur Nagar police for further investigation.

...
Tags: mumbai crime, mumbai police, cctv
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Nehru was wrong on J&K, Sardar Patel was right: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year and the necessary training will be imparted to teachers. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt to introduce English medium from next academic year in Andhra

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims

'Why dont Muslims feel safe when other minorities do?' asks RSS leaders

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK leader decks up Jayalalitha's samadhi, turns it into son's wedding venue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK leader decks up Jayalalitha's samadhi, turns it into son's wedding venue

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Car in Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)

Elevated corridor: BJP leader sniffs a scam

N.R. Ramesh.

Bengaluru: Sensitise students on water conservation, schools told

The government has also issued directions to all urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions, agriculture, horticulture and forest departments to assist education department grow plants in the school premises.

Prajwal gets Karnataka HC notice through newspaper ad

Prajwal R.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham