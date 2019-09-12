Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 LeT cadre who shot a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in gunfight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 1:48 am IST
The J&K police had, on Tuesday, claimed busting a LeT module by arresting its eight members from Sopore.
The officials claimed that the slain militant, identified as Asif Maqbool Bhat, was involved in last week’s attack by two gunmen on the family members of a prominent fruit merchant Hamidullah Rather in Sopore, injuring his 25-year-old son and two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter.
 The officials claimed that the slain militant, identified as Asif Maqbool Bhat, was involved in last week’s attack by two gunmen on the family members of a prominent fruit merchant Hamidullah Rather in Sopore, injuring his 25-year-old son and two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter.

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger.

The officials claimed that the slain militant, identified as Asif Maqbool Bhat, was involved in last week’s attack by two gunmen on the family members of a prominent fruit merchant Hamidullah Rather in Sopore, injuring his 25-year-old son and two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter. The Valley’s one of the major apples mandis (wholesale markets) is situated in Sopore, 48-km northwest of Srinagar.

 

State’s director general of police Dilbag Singh said that the encounter in Sopore started after the security forces, acting on specific information, launched a search and cordon operation in the main town. “He (Asif) was challenged to stop but he didn’t. He threw a grenade at our parties in which two of our police personnel were injured. They are out of danger,” he said.

He added that the slain militant was “very active” in Sopore and its neighbourhood for past one month and would “make use of overground workers to print posters, threatening civilians to not open shops and not go for their day-to-day activities”. The J&K police had, on Tuesday, claimed busting a LeT module by arresting its eight members from Sopore.

...
Tags: fire fight, security forces, lashkar-e-tayyaba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

N.R. Ramesh.

Elevated corridor: BJP leader sniffs a scam

The government has also issued directions to all urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions, agriculture, horticulture and forest departments to assist education department grow plants in the school premises.

Bengaluru: Sensitise students on water conservation, schools told

Represnetational Image (Photo: DC)

Elephant deaths: Karnataka High Court directs state to constitute expert committee

Meghna Mukherjee

Chennai: 21 SRM students chosen for Harvard internship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana High Court to hear plea on Linganna

Telangana High Court.

Yediyurappa to follow Gujarat's steps to reduce traffic fines in Karnataka

Yediyurappa said this after a reporter asked Karajol whether the government should provide good roads before taking huge fine from commuters. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Thousands of Vokkaligas protest against Shivakumar's arrest

The protesters poured into the city from different parts of the State, particularly the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysuru region, in respose to

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham