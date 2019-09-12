Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Watch: 'Kashmir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: 'Kashmir humara hai aur humara rahega', says Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
The resolution comes in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir.
 'The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as a shield,' Jamiat in its resolution said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: While asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind on Thursday said that any separatist movement is harmful not only for the country but for the people of Kashmir as well.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India and that all Kashmiris are our compatriots. Any separatist movement is harmful not only for the country but for people of Kashmir as well," resolution adopted by the organisation at its General Council meeting in the national capital read.

 

Stressing that it is not unmindful of the desire of Kashmir people, the resolution read, "We are not unmindful of the desire of Kashmiri people and their self-respect and cultural identity, it is our firm belief that the welfare of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India."

Accusing "inimical forces" and Pakistan of being bent on destroying Kashmir, Jamiat in its resolution said, "The inimical forces and the neighbouring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir. The oppressed and beleaguered people of Kashmir are stuck between opposing forces. The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as a shield."

The organisation said the situation demands that we launch peaceful initiatives to maintain peace and security in the region especially in view of repercussions of clash of atomic powers.

Appealing for the respect of Human Rights, the organisation called for protecting the life and prosperity of Kashmiri people and use possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region.

Tags: article 370 abrogation, jamiat ulema-i-hind, separatist movement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


