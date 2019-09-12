Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces new sops

Chandigarh: In his last media briefing before the election code of conduct comes into force, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced new schemes for various sections of society.

Mr Khattar announced two insurance schemes for small traders and said that the state government would pay their premium.

He said the scope of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state was being increased to cover more people. “Now people of all categories with an income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh per year will be covered,” he said.

Mr Khattar also annou-nced a raise in the monthly wages of the safai karamcharis in both urban and rural areas of the state.

The chief minister said the anganwari workers would now get dearness allowance every six months.

The safai karmachris of the urban areas will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 after a hike of Rs 1,500 per month. The safai karmacharis in the rural areas will now get Rs 12,500 per month. He said the anganwari workers will now get dearness allowance too every six months. The new rules for the guest teachers who have been regularised with retirement age of 58 years will be notified soon.