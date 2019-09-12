Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Congress crisis wors ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress crisis worsening ahead of Maharashtra elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Desertions, infighting taking toll on party.
Urmila Matondkar.
 Urmila Matondkar.

New Delhi: The crisis in the Maharashtra Congress has taken a turn for worst. With just a month to go for the Assembly elections, the party finds itself in a knot with no immediate solution in sight.

The resignation of film-star-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and party old hand Kripashankar Singh on the same day has aggravated the situation. In panic mode, the AICC has asked its veteran leaders to intervene in the state unit and ensure that there are no more desertions in the party. Insiders claim that the feedback from the state unit indicates that several other leaders from the Congress may leave the party.

 

A missive has also been sent to General Secretary Incharge Mallikarjun Kharge to find out the reasons for so many leaders quitting the party and also arrest the desertion. The problem that ails the Maharashtra Congress is major factionalism.

There are three former chief ministers of the party active in the state — Ash-ok Chavan, Prithviraj Chauhan and Sushilkumar Shinde. All of them have different pressure groups operating in the state. Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has not been accommodated by the party, resulting in heartburn among his supporters.

Interestingly after the resignation of Ms Mato-ndkar, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind De-ora tweeted, “After she decided to contest I supported her campaign who-leheartedly. I stood by her when she was let down by those who brought her into the party. Fully agree that Mumbai North leaders must be held accountable.”  While Sanjay Nir-upam who was the Mum-bai Congress chief prior to Mr Deora said that he had already warned her about the infighting.

Infighting is nothing new in the grand old party. However, the spate of resignations going on unabated has the party worried. If the Congress is not able to put its house in order, its bargaining power of seat sharing in the alliance also reduces.

...
Tags: assembly elections, urmila matondkar, kripashankar singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

N.R. Ramesh.

Elevated corridor: BJP leader sniffs a scam

The government has also issued directions to all urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions, agriculture, horticulture and forest departments to assist education department grow plants in the school premises.

Bengaluru: Sensitise students on water conservation, schools told

Represnetational Image (Photo: DC)

Elephant deaths: Karnataka High Court directs state to constitute expert committee

Meghna Mukherjee

Chennai: 21 SRM students chosen for Harvard internship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana High Court to hear plea on Linganna

Telangana High Court.

Yediyurappa to follow Gujarat's steps to reduce traffic fines in Karnataka

Yediyurappa said this after a reporter asked Karajol whether the government should provide good roads before taking huge fine from commuters. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Thousands of Vokkaligas protest against Shivakumar's arrest

The protesters poured into the city from different parts of the State, particularly the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysuru region, in respose to

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham