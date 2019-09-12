Chintamaneni Prabhakar arrested after 14-day chase

Rajahmundry: Firebrand former TD MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar was finally arrested by the police at his home at Duggirala near Eluru in West Godavari after being on the run for the last 14 days on Wednesday.

The ex-MLA was recently booked in a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at the Pedapadu police station when a 72 year-old man complained against him alleging that he was assaulted, abused by his caste name and even detained illegally by Mr Prabhakar, following a land dispute and other issues.

Soon after the case was registered, the ex-MLA went into hiding making the police launch a manhunt. Finally, he arrived home announcing it publicly and was arrested.

He is involved in as many as 63 cases in several police stations in West Godavari so far.

Soon after his arrest, the police produced him before a special court dealing with excise cases and he was sent to 14 days judicial remand in the district jail at Eluru.

Earlier, the ex-MLA claimed that the police was subjecting his family members and his party supporters to harassment. He alleged they ransacked his house on Tuesday morning while he was hospitalised. Claiming that he did no wrong, he said that he was ready for any inquiry and flayed the police for trying to intimidate him and his supporters.

Reacting to the remarks of municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Mr Prabhakar challenged that if he was proven guilty, he would give away the property belonging to his father and himself to the poor and asked whether the minister would quit his post if he failed to prove that he was wrong.