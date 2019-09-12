Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Car in Mohan Bhagwat ...
Car in Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 8:05 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 8:05 am IST
Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)
Jaipur: A six-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said.

 

"One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving six-year-old Sachin dead and his grandfather injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.

The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the car on the basis of the vehicle's registration number," Bairwa said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, car accident, rss
Location: India, Rajasthan


