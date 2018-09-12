search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will Navjot Sidhu’s punishment be enhanced in 1988 road rage case? SC to decide

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 12, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
SC has issued notice on question of enhancing Sidhu's punishment in 1988 road rage case, in which a 65-year-old man died.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a huge set back to Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court has issued notice on a question of enhancing his punishment in a road rage case, in which a 65-year-old man died in 1988.

In May this year, a bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar (since retired) set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment awarding three years imprisonment to Sidhu treating it as ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’.  The court acquitted him by imposing a fine of Rs 1,000.

 

Aggrieved by this order, Jaswinder Singh, the legal representative of the victim moved the court seeking review of the verdict. It was submitted that the judgment acquitting Sidhu had resulted in the miscarriage of justice and that the punishment should be enhanced.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul after perusing the materials in the chamber issued notice and said it is restricted to the quantum of sentence qua respondent no. 1 – Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu had allegedly hit a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, on the head during an argument in a road in Patiala on December 27, 1988. Gurnam Singh died of a haemorrhage in hospital.

In 2007, the Supreme Court suspended Sidhu's sentence and granted him bail after he appealed his conviction by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The suspended sentence enabled him to contest the Lok Sabha by-polls from Amritsar.

Giving the benefit of doubt, Justice Chelameswar had held that the evidence on record indicated that the assault of Sidhu resulted in very minor abrasion over the left temporal region. The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that Sidhu voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under IPC Section 323 and this was not the reason for the death.

The top court said it is very difficult to come to the conclusion that the victim died not because of heart attack but only because of haemorrhage. 

The apex court observed that the high court had rendered a finding that haemorrhage is the cause of death, which is not correct. Therefore, Sidhu cannot be held responsible for causing the death of Gurnam Singh.

For the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, the bench slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Sidhu.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, supreme court, 1988 road rage case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

7 smartphones with the best cameras till date

Manufacturers are going up to great extents with smarter Artificial Intelligence algorithms and triple camera setups to push the competition even further.
 

Man hides under woman’s bed for 14 hours; her boyfriend came home in middle of sex

The man, Kane, recounted his bizarre story to Australian radio presenters Jackie O and Beau Ryan on a show. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists explain why smokers are more susceptible to the flu

Scientists explain why smokers are more susceptible to the flu. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From modak to kheer, desserts you can make this festival

Modaks are extremely popular in Maharashtra and there are numerous versions of this divine delicacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Apologise for calling nun 'prostitute' but stand by rest I said: Kerala MLA

'Other than retracting the word prostitute, I stand by everything else I have said on the topic. I stand by it a 100 per cent,' Kerala MLA P C George added. (Photo: File | ANI)

After 19 days, Hardik Patel ends indefinite fast; no talks with Gujarat govt yet

The 25-year-old quota agitation leader was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated last Friday. (Photo: File | AP)

Kerala cops summon Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal amid public outrage

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been sexually assaulting Kerala nun. (Photo: File | ANI)

Madras HC stays state govt order on admission in minority institutions

Madras HC granted interim stay while admitting petition from Institute of the Franciscan Missionaries of Maryiyapushpam seeking to quash govt order issued on April 5, 2018, which also fixed upper limit of 75 pc in respect of aided institutions. (Photo: File)

Around 500 dignitaries likely to attend RSS' lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS had indicated that it would invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the leaders of all the political outfits of different ideologies. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham