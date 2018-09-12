search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Arrested man knocks out cops with spade in MP, held again hours later

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 12, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 10:46 am IST
The escape was caught on CCTV which shows man, armed with spade, moving quietly and hitting the policemen on the head from behind.
The first policeman immediately collapses and the second tries to stave off the blow but fails and crashes to the floor. (Photo: ANI | videoscreengrab)
 The first policeman immediately collapses and the second tries to stave off the blow but fails and crashes to the floor. (Photo: ANI | videoscreengrab)

Madhya Pradesh: A 25-year-old man, Vishnu Rajawat who was held for violating peace caused mayhem inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. He managed to escape with his accomplice after knocking two policemen at the station unconscious but was arrested again after several hours.

According to ANI video, the escape was caught on CCTV which shows man, armed with a spade, moving quietly down a corridor and hitting the policemen on the head from behind. The first policeman immediately collapses and the second tries to stave off the blow but fails and crashes to the floor. 

 

According to reports, Umesh Babu, the head constable and one of the victims has been seriously injured.

Rudolf Alvarez, Superintendent of Police said, “He has been referred to Gwalior and from there to Delhi for better treatment. He is critical. The other policeman has been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior.”

Rajawat and his friend Mansingh were arrested on Sunday from Bhind district. Instead of keeping them in lock-up, they were made to sit outside. After a short interaction with policemen and realising that there is no one on guard, Rajawat attacked the policemen and fled but were caught on Sunday night itself. 

“Both the accused were arrested under Section 151 for disturbing the peace. In order to escape, accused attacked with a spade lying there for some construction work,” SP Alvarez added.

According to a police source, Rajawat was also involved in illegal mining. 
Caught after three hours, Rajawat said, “They (the policemen) just made me sit inside the police station. So I just thought I would escape. That's why I attacked them".

Rajawat claims that he was a farmer and had come to meet a friend in that area. After the escape attempt, he has been charged with attempt to murder and causing hurt.

Tags: crime, attack on policemen, cctv camera, policeman injured in mp, mp crime
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Elon Musk offered $150,000 for porn role: Report

Dillion even went on to praise Musk for his ‘adventourous spirit,’ which makes him fit for a role in a porn movie involving weeds. (Photo: Joe Rogan Experience podcast)
 

Australian newspaper defies criticism, reprints controversial Serena Williams cartoon

Despite the outrage, the paper reprinted the cartoon alongside unflattering caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attempting to portray the controversy as an effort to curtail free speech. (Photo: AP)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uddhav demands Fadnavis to order withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters

The Sena chief said the community took to the streets only after their long-pending demand for reservation was not accepted. (Photo: File)

J&K local body elections likely to be deferred to January: report

SC had on August 31 deferred the hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, as the Centre had urged the court to take up the matter after panchayat elections in the state. (Photo: File) 

Rafale deal: PM Modi compromised national security, say ex-BJP ministers

The leaders even questioned the decision of choosing Reliance Defence Ltd, which has 'no experience' in manufacturing aircraft over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (Photo: PTI)

Keep your eyes open: Centre issues advisory against deadly 'Momo challenge'

Momo is a social media account on WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which uses the image of a horror artwork to induce curiosity among children, challenging them to communicate with an unknown number. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra: 26-year-old man hangs himself to death over Maratha quota issue

A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police said. (Representational Image) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham