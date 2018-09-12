search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Video shows pregnant rape survivor being thrashed in C'garh village

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 8:07 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 8:07 am IST
Another purported video from the same village, in which a woman is being physically assaulted, also surfaced on Tuesday.
According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video. (Representational Image)
 According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video. (Representational Image)

Raipur: Two days after a 15-year-old-girl lodged a rape case against a man in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a purported video clip of her being thrashed in front of local residents went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Another purported video from the same village, in which a woman is being physically assaulted, also surfaced on Tuesday. According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video.

 

Police have confirmed that both the video clips were shot during a meeting held in the village -- around 250 km from state capital Raipur -- on September 9 before the rape case was registered.

"On September 9, the victim's family had lodged a complaint against Nirashu Biswas, 65, a resident of the village, for allegedly raping and impregnating the girl," Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Rajendra Jaiswal told PTI over the phone.

As per the girl's statement, the alleged rape took place around three months ago, he added.

The victim had on September 8 informed her mother about the alleged rape. The next day a meeting was called by local villagers after which the girl's family reached the police station, Jaiswal said.

The accused, who was thrashed by villagers in the same meeting, was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and arrested on the same day, the officer said.

The videos -- one showing the rape victim, who is pregnant, being beaten up by a man and another showing the woman being thrashed in front of the villagers went viral on social media following which a police team was sent to the place, he said.

"During interrogation, it was confirmed that the videos are of the same meeting", the ASP said.

However, the victim and the family had not informed the police about any physical assault when the rape case was registered, Jaiswal added.

As per information, the alleged rape took place in the house of the woman who is seen being assaulted in one of the videos, he added.

Another case will be registered in connection with the alleged physical assault on the rape victim and the woman.

The exact reason why the girl was beaten up is not clear, the police officer said, adding the matter was being investigated.

Tags: social media, video clip, rape survivor thrashed, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad twin blast case: Convicts’ execution in 20 years

“The time frame to appeal to the High Court is unique to each case and will take nearly 6 years to conclude. Following which, the accused can re appeal their cases in the Supreme Court.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Victims upset by legalities

Another victim, Ms. Chandra Naik, acknowledges the judicial process, but questions what is being done for those who are bearing the yoke of suffering, waiting for the hammer of justice.(Image: DC)

Hydeabad HC asks Telangana, AP measures over infant deaths

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: MoU Signed to establish FirstBuild

The agreement is aimed at bringing smart products and appliances to the market faster through open product innovation that will engage India’s growing maker community.

Youth and Truth: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to interact with youngsters

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at a press conference at Press Club, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Image:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham