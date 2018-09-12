Will Vijay Mallya be extradited to India? UK court to deliver verdict on Dec 10

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mallya said, 'The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A UK court on Wednesday said that it will deliver the verdict on whether fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India or not on December 10.

During the previous hearing, London’s Westminster Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a "step by step video" of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail for "the avoidance of doubt" over the availability of natural light in the cell where the fugitive businessman is likely to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he is convicted by the Indian courts.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mallya said, "The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide.”

Earlier, the defence team of Vijay Mallya, branded the evidence presented by the Indian government during the hearing at a London court as "utterly unfounded".

However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, countered with arguments that Mallya had intended "from the outset" never to repay the loans he sought for his struggling airline and misrepresented its profitability. "

Mallya's defence team also rubbished the video of Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail, where the businessman is to be held on being extradited to India, as having been freshly painted to give the perception of brightness that did not exist.

However, the video, submitted by the CBI on Judge Emma Arbuthnot's direction at the last hearing, was not played in open court as the judge said she had already reviewed it three times.

(With PTI inputs)