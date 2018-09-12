search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS begins power politics, declares war on Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Sep 12, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy arrested for 14-year-old crime.
Police take former MLA and senior Congress leader Jayaprakash Reddy to the Eighteenth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Hyderabad after he was arrested in a fake passport case on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Police take former MLA and senior Congress leader Jayaprakash Reddy to the Eighteenth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Hyderabad after he was arrested in a fake passport case on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: To retain power, the TRS has declared a war, politically and officially, against the main opposition Congress. The TRS is trying to weaken the Congress morally. In a big shock to the TPCC, the police arrested former Congress MLA, Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, on charges of human trafficking. TPCC leaders expressed surprise at the arrest following the revoking of a one-and-half-decade-old case.  

At the same time, police also arrested Youth Congress leader Bala Kumar from Sircilla, which is the home constituency of the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The charge against Bala Kumar is that of harassing girls in a Scheduled Tribe hostel, allegedly in an  inebriated condition.  Former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha was arrested on Tuesday at Patancheru. The Congress leaders are put under house arrest in many places, when the caretaker Chief Minister or his ministers visit the districts. The TRS government wants to create panic among the Congress cadre, said Congress sources.

 

On the political front, the TRS is using Operation Akarsh to cause defection of Congress leaders. Senior Congress leader and former Assembly speaker, K.R. Suresh Reddy joined the TRS recently. The TPCC leadership had in fact decided to field him from Armur in Nizamabad district. Meanwhile, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the arrest of Mr Jagga Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that  the police arrest caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T. Harish Rao in the alleged fake passport case. He alleged that Mr Harish Rao had illegally taken his family members to the US and they were still there.  Former deputy speaker and TRS leader, Padma Devendar Reddy, said that it was surprising that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy supported Mr Jagga Reddy. She alleged that Jagga Reddy had cheated his wife and children and said that the TRS had no connection with his arrest.

Tags: trs, jayaprakash reddy, congress
Location: India, Telangana




