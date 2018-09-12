search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court extends house arrest of 5 activists till September 17

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
The five rights activists were arrested last month after conclusive evidence was found linking them with banned Maoist outfits. 
Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad. (Photo: File)
  Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five activists held in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case till September 17. 

The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in the case. 

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17 after it was submitted that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court. 

Earlier, Singhvi appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after 12 pm as he has to appear in another matter. 

The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village. 

On August 29, the apex court ordered the house arrest of the activists, saying "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".

Tags: house arrest, supreme court, koregaon–bhima violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The festival is also celebrated across communities and has taken on a larger role in society as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

BCCI could shift IPL 2019 outside India; South Africa, UAE viable options

MS Dhoni’s CSK were crowned winners of the 2018 edition after they scripted a fairytale comeback, beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). (Photo: PTI)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Expert shares tips to manage diabetes during the festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Expert shares tips to manage diabetes during the festivities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flower vase hair is the latest beauty trend you want to know about

Flower vase hair is the latest beauty trend you want to know about. ((Photo: Twitter /iamtay_tay)
 

For India's poor, Aadhaar card can be the difference between life and death

At least 14 people have died of starvation in Jharkhand, the state where the Malhars live, activists say.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Six labourers dead as factory boiler explodes in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Three labourers were critically injured in the explosion. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former IAF chief S P Tyagi, others granted bail in VVIP chopper scam

Former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi. (Photo: File)

Was offered Rs 5 crore to spare bishop in rape case: Kerala nun's brother

The nun who is in her later 40s alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016. (Photo: File)

DUSU elections: As voting begins, here are poll promises being made

As many as 1.35 lakh students will cast their vote for 23 candidates standing for the DUSU polls. (Photo: File)

IAF chief justifies Rafale deal, says need to match adversaries

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that no country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with. (Photo: ANII/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham