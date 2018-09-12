search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Suicide among elderly on rise in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINOD NEDUMUDY
Published Sep 12, 2018, 6:18 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 6:18 am IST
Overall suicide rate dips in two decades.
Dr C.J. John, Social activist and psychiatrist.
 Dr C.J. John, Social activist and psychiatrist.

Kochi: Kerala is facing the twin reality of overall suicide rate coming down in the past two decades while the suicide rate among the elderly population above the age of 60 going up, making it an unenviable position.

In 1995, 32 persons in one lakh population in the state committed suicide and it has come down to 21.6 in one lakh population in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau statistics. “However, the percentage of elderly population above the age of 60 in this was 12 in 1995 which shot up to 19 percent in 2015,” said social activist and psychiatrist Dr C.J. John who associates with Mythri, an NGO engaged in prevention of suicides. The number of suicides in 2015 in the state was 7,692.

 

Dr John said that districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are witnessing an upward trend in suicides, bucking the overall trend of decline across the state. “The reasons for this have to be probed and found out,” he said.

He, however, said that the neglect of the elderly population by the younger population is leading to the increase in suicides among them. “As a society we do not give enough emotional support to the elderly. An ‘empty nest’ syndrome is plaguing the households where the elderly are left behind while the younger ones have sought greener pastures in the US/Europe/the Gulf or metro cities,” said Dr John.

“Even when children who were with them neglected them, grandchildren used to be companions but today home works and electronic gadgets make them busy and elders are left to fend for themselves,” he said.

“The elderly have to be empowered to fight this loneliness. Elders forum in Kochi’s Changampuzha Park and Panampilli Nagar are healthy models which enable elders to lead a healthy community life and keep them engaged through various activities and support each other even in small daily life requirements. Being financially independent is also another need in the sunset years and everybody should be taught to plan in this manner,” said Dr John.

Tags: suicide rate, national crime records bureau
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad twin blast case: Convicts’ execution in 20 years

“The time frame to appeal to the High Court is unique to each case and will take nearly 6 years to conclude. Following which, the accused can re appeal their cases in the Supreme Court.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Victims upset by legalities

Another victim, Ms. Chandra Naik, acknowledges the judicial process, but questions what is being done for those who are bearing the yoke of suffering, waiting for the hammer of justice.(Image: DC)

Hydeabad HC asks Telangana, AP measures over infant deaths

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: MoU Signed to establish FirstBuild

The agreement is aimed at bringing smart products and appliances to the market faster through open product innovation that will engage India’s growing maker community.

Youth and Truth: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to interact with youngsters

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at a press conference at Press Club, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Image:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham