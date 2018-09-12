search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission team visits Hyderabad to assess poll preparedness in Telangana

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
The team will submit a report to the Election Commission after completion of the visit.
A team of the Election Commission headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  A team of the Election Commission headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: A team of the Election Commission (EC) headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday and conducted a meeting to assess the preparatory work of Telangana assembly elections.

The team conducted meeting with all the district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and city police commissioners and collected information regarding voters' list, Electronic Voting Machines and polling arrangements.

 

They will submit a report to the Commission after the completion of the visit.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar briefed senior officials of ECI about the preparatory work in the state to hold early assembly elections.

Tags: election commission, umesh sinha, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rivers, wells dry up in Kerala that witnessed ravaging floods; govt orders study

Sudden drying-up of wells, depletion of groundwater reserves and mass perishing of earthworms have caused widespread concern in various parts of Kerala after the devastating deluge last month. (Photo: File | PTI)

Will Vijay Mallya be extradited to India? UK court to deliver verdict on Dec 10

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mallya said, 'The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide.' (Photo: File)

J&K chief secretary denies reports of civic, panchayat polls being deferred

National Conference and PDP have decided to boycott local elections until the Centre clarifies its position on Article 35A of the Constitution. (Photo: File)

Jaitley refutes Mallya's claim; says never gave appointment for meeting

Since 2014, I have never given him any appointment to meet me and the question of his having met me does not arise,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Facebook blog. (Photo: File | PTI)

Army used leopard urine, faeces as ‘weapon’ during surgical strike on Pak

According to Army, Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT was severely hit in the surgical strikes carried out on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham