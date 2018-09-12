Election Commission team visits Hyderabad to assess poll preparedness in Telangana

A team of the Election Commission headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: A team of the Election Commission (EC) headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday and conducted a meeting to assess the preparatory work of Telangana assembly elections.

The team conducted meeting with all the district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and city police commissioners and collected information regarding voters' list, Electronic Voting Machines and polling arrangements.

They will submit a report to the Commission after the completion of the visit.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar briefed senior officials of ECI about the preparatory work in the state to hold early assembly elections.