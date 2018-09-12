Nizam Museum theft: Culprits failed to sell artefacts despite having global contacts

A video grab from the CCTV footage of the two accused roam scot-free after the theft in the museum.

Hyderabad: After committing the theft at the Nizam Museum, Mohammed Mubeen and Ghouse Pasha left for Mumbai by bus, taking with them the gold spoon as a sample to show potential buyers. They stayed at a star hotel where they met buyers and seem to have had a good time using an escort service.

After three days, when they failed to strike a deal with their international contacts, they returned to the city on Monday.

“In Mumbai they tried for possible buyers in the domestic market and Mubeen, through his international contacts, also tried to find possible buyers abroad and they showed the stolen spoon which they carried as a sample. After failing to get a good offer, they returned to the city,” said Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar.

“We will be cracking down on these Mumbai contacts and will be taking proper confessional statements from the men about every detail. Our primary concern was to recover the stolen lot and return it to the museum. We are investigating the case further and will be checking if there are others involved,” Mr Kumar said.