search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nizam Museum theft: Culprits failed to sell artefacts despite having global contacts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 3:11 am IST
After three days, when they failed to strike a deal with their international contacts, they returned to the city on Monday.
A video grab from the CCTV footage of the two accused roam scot-free after the theft in the museum.
  A video grab from the CCTV footage of the two accused roam scot-free after the theft in the museum.

Hyderabad: After committing the theft at the Nizam Museum, Mohammed Mubeen and Ghouse Pasha left for Mumbai by bus, taking with them the gold spoon as a sample to show potential buyers. They stayed at a star hotel where they met buyers and seem to have had a good time using an escort service. 

After three days, when they failed to strike a deal with their international contacts, they returned to the city on Monday.

 

jpg

“In Mumbai they tried for possible buyers in the domestic market and Mubeen, through his international contacts, also tried to find possible buyers abroad and they showed the stolen spoon which they carried as a sample. After failing to get a good offer, they returned to the city,” said Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar.

“We will be cracking down on these Mumbai contacts and will be taking proper confessional statements from the men about every detail. Our primary concern was to recover the stolen lot and return it to the museum. We are investigating the case further and will be checking if there are others involved,” Mr Kumar said. 

Tags: hyderabad nizam museum, nizam museum theft
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad twin blast case: Convicts’ execution in 20 years

“The time frame to appeal to the High Court is unique to each case and will take nearly 6 years to conclude. Following which, the accused can re appeal their cases in the Supreme Court.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Victims upset by legalities

Another victim, Ms. Chandra Naik, acknowledges the judicial process, but questions what is being done for those who are bearing the yoke of suffering, waiting for the hammer of justice.(Image: DC)

Hydeabad HC asks Telangana, AP measures over infant deaths

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: MoU Signed to establish FirstBuild

The agreement is aimed at bringing smart products and appliances to the market faster through open product innovation that will engage India’s growing maker community.

AIMS urges AICTE to introduce four-year degree courses

If the courses are approved, then a four-year BBA course and a Bachelor of Science course will be introduced from the next academic year. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham