search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: 26-year-old man hangs himself to death over Maratha quota issue

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 8:50 am IST
This is not a suicide but the government has 'murdered' him, the police said, quoting from the note. 
A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police said. (Representational Image) 
 A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police said. (Representational Image) 

Aurangabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over the Maratha reservation issue here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday. 

The man, Kishor Shivaji Harde, was found hanging from a tree in his farm in Galle Borgaon village under Khuldabad tehsil of this district in central Maharashtra, they said. 

 

A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police added. 

In the note, Harde has said he was taking the extreme step because the Maratha community is not being provided reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, they said. 

This is not a suicide but the government has "murdered" him, the police said, quoting from the note. 

After the suicide came to light, villagers sat on a dharna at the tehsil office in Khuldabad. Harde was working with a finance company in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district, the police said, adding a case has been registered and further probe was on. 

A similar incident took place on Monday in Ahmednagar district, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging over the Maratha reservation issue. 

Also Read: Class 11 girl commits suicide over Maratha quota in Maharashtra

Around eight people had committed suicide in the last two months where the deceased linked their decision to end life to the Maratha quota demand. 

Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education. 

The community had organised statewide protests in July and August in support of their demand. 

Tags: maratha quota reservation, kishor shivaji harde
Location: India, Maharashtra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian newspaper defies criticism, reprints controversial Serena Williams cartoon

Despite the outrage, the paper reprinted the cartoon alongside unflattering caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attempting to portray the controversy as an effort to curtail free speech. (Photo: AP)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SIT official 'assaulted' accused held in Dabholkar case, claims right-wing outfit

The SP-level official of the Maharashtra police SIT threatened the accused and said if they don't confess their role in the Pansare murder case they would face 'worse torture', claimed Punalekar. (Photo: File)

Facebook helps trace 23-yr-old who went missing from Hyderabad 7 yrs ago

'The boy’s brother-in-law came across him on Facebook and sent a friend request but he was reluctant and didn’t accept it.. later he changed his profile with different name after which the complainant intimated to Malkajgiri Police about his presence on the social networking site,' the Commissioner said. (Representational image)

Video shows pregnant rape survivor being thrashed in C'garh village

According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad twin blast case: Convicts’ execution in 20 years

“The time frame to appeal to the High Court is unique to each case and will take nearly 6 years to conclude. Following which, the accused can re appeal their cases in the Supreme Court.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Victims upset by legalities

Another victim, Ms. Chandra Naik, acknowledges the judicial process, but questions what is being done for those who are bearing the yoke of suffering, waiting for the hammer of justice.(Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham