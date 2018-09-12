search on deccanchronicle.com
IAF chief justifies Rafale deal, says need to match adversaries

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Speaking at a seminar, the air chief said countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.
Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that no country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with. (Photo: ANII/Twitter)
New Delhi: No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday.

He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level. The air chief also said that India's neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly. 

 

Speaking at a seminar on 'IAF's force structure, 2035', the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were examples of similar purchases. 

