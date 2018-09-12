search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad High Court notice to Election Commission, Centre, TS over assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 12:42 am IST
While issuing notices the bench directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits within two weeks.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of India, Union of India and the Telangana state government directing them to respond on a petition seeking to direct the EC and other authorities concerned not to conduct elections to the Telangana Assembly without delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to 7 mandals in Khammam district which were transferred to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakri-shnan and Justice V. Ramasubramanian was dealing with the petition by former minister Mr Marri Shasidhar Reddy seeking to declare the action of the EC in proceeding to conduct elections  in the year 2018 or any future date without delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to seven mandals in Khammam district which were transferred to the successor AP by a suitable amendment to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order 2008 as illegal. While issuing notices the bench directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits within two weeks.

 

