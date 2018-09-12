search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Facebook helps police trace missing ‘boy’ from Hyderabad who left home 7 yrs ago

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2018, 8:14 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 8:16 am IST
The boy was 15 years old when he had left his home in Hyderabad. He is now 23 and the police picked him up from Mumbai.
'The boy’s brother-in-law came across him on Facebook and sent a friend request but he was reluctant and didn’t accept it.. later he changed his profile with different name after which the complainant intimated to Malkajgiri Police about his presence on the social networking site,' the Commissioner said. (Representational image)
 'The boy’s brother-in-law came across him on Facebook and sent a friend request but he was reluctant and didn’t accept it.. later he changed his profile with different name after which the complainant intimated to Malkajgiri Police about his presence on the social networking site,' the Commissioner said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy who had gone missing from his house in Hyderabad in 2011 has been traced to Mumbai with the help of social networking site, Facebook and reunited with his family, a senior police official said Tuesday.

The boy, Sujeeth Kumar Jha, who is now a 23-year-old man, was picked up by a police team from Mumbai, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

 

The joy of the parents and relatives knew no bounds, when they met Kumar, who is presently working under a catering contractor in Mumbai.

On January 31, 2011 a complaint was lodged at Malkajgiri Police station stating that Kumar, then 15-year-old left his house at Moula Ali in Hyderabad without informing his caretakers (sister and brother-in-law) and did not return.

Kumar originally hails from Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Following the complaint, a missing case was registered and despite efforts police could not trace the boy and later they submitted a final report in October 2011.

“The boy’s brother-in-law came across him on Facebook and sent a friend request but he was reluctant and didn’t accept it.. later he changed his profile with different name after which the complainant intimated to Malkajgiri Police about his presence on the social networking site,” the Commissioner said.

Based on that information, the Cyber Crimes sleuths investigated the case and traced the missing Kumar to Mumbai, Bhagwat added.

Tags: hyderabad, missing boy found, facebook, social media, cyber crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video shows pregnant rape survivor being thrashed in C'garh village

According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad twin blast case: Convicts’ execution in 20 years

“The time frame to appeal to the High Court is unique to each case and will take nearly 6 years to conclude. Following which, the accused can re appeal their cases in the Supreme Court.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Victims upset by legalities

Another victim, Ms. Chandra Naik, acknowledges the judicial process, but questions what is being done for those who are bearing the yoke of suffering, waiting for the hammer of justice.(Image: DC)

Hydeabad HC asks Telangana, AP measures over infant deaths

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: MoU Signed to establish FirstBuild

The agreement is aimed at bringing smart products and appliances to the market faster through open product innovation that will engage India’s growing maker community.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham