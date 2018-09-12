Execute convicts soon, says Delhi rape victim’s mom

NEW DELHI: The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic student who was brutally gang-raped and murdered in 2012 in New Delhi on Tuesday said she approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to look into the “delay” in the execution of the convicts. The DCW issued a notice on Monday to Tihar Jail authorities over the “delay” in the execution of convicts in the Delhi gang-rape and murder case of December 16, 2012.

Urging the authorities to hang the convicts “as soon as possible”, the victim’s mother, Asha Devi, said she wants justice for her daughter and it would not be served until the murderers are executed. Ms Devi — who had complained to the DCW last year, asking why the criminals have not been hanged as per the Supreme Court order — said she approached the DCW again in July to look into the delay in the convicts’ execution.

In May last year, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence to four men convicted of the savage deed, terming it as an attack “most brutal, barbaric and diabolical”. In July, the apex court dismissed review pleas filed by three convicts while the fourth convict did not seek a review. Issuing the notice to the Tihar Jail authorities, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded an explanation over the “delay” in the execution of these convicts. She said that they “should be executed at the earliest in order to create a strong deterrence in society.”

Six men had assaulted the woman and a male friend in a moving bus as it drove through the streets of New Delhi. She was thrown out of the bus — grievously injured that her insides spilt out. A fortnight later, on December 29, 2012, she succumbed to injuries.