Congress, Telugu Desam, CPI to jointly take on Telangana Rashtra Samithi

HYDERABAD: As part of formation of a grand alliance with Opposition parties to fight TRS in the ensuing Assembly elections Congress, Telugu Desam and CPI leaders held the first meeting on Tuesday. All the three parties have decided to form grand alliance with all Opposition parties led by Congress. They also decided to prepare common election manifesto for a grand alliance.

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working President Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Telugu Desam Party President L Ramana, Party senior leaders E Peddi Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao and CPI leader Chada Venkata Reddy held closed door discussions. All three parties have decided to form grand alliance with all opposition parties led by Congress.

They also decided to prepare common election manifesto for a grand alliance. Telangana TD President Mr. Ramana had already held discussions with CPI and TJS. For the first time Congress and Telugu Desam leaders met along with CPI and discussed about formation of grand alliance. They have decided to hold discussions with other opposition parties, people's organizations and others to bring them onto one platform.

After the meeting, Telangana TD President Ramana said that they have decided to form a grand alliance with Congress, TD and left parties. He said that they have discussed about poll alliance and added that their target was to remove the TRS from power. TPCC Chief Mr. N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the opposition parties would fight together to end the tyrannical rule of KCR. He said that the meeting was only a preliminary meeting and they would meet more frequently in future. CPI leader Chada Venkata Reddy said that CM KCR had encouraged defections by misusing their power.