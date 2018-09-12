Chennai: 16-year-old mentally-ill girl lands up in hospital for abortion

Sources say that the girl’s health deteriorated in a few days after her admission to the centre, and she was again handed over to her mother. (Representational Images)

Salem: A 16-year-old, mentally-affected, pregnant girl from Sooramangalam was admitted to government hospital to get a fetus aborted. Sources said that the teenager was admitted a few days back after she complained of stomach ache. The doctors found that she was pregnant.

Police probing revealed that the girl’s mother was working in a house in Chennai some months back, and her daughter had stayed with her. But suddenly, the girl went missing only to be later caught by the railway police and handed over to a government-run children’s here.

Sources say that the girl’s health deteriorated in a few days after her admission to the centre, and she was again handed over to her mother.

Soon, she was admitted to the hospital.

The Sooramangalam all women police have registered a case and are investigating.

Tamil Nadu Child protection committee member, S. Ramalingam, also held an enquiry with the girl and her mother. Speaking to the media, Ramalingam said that sexual crime against girl children, especially those suffering mental problems, still continues. Stern steps are being taken to curb the offence and rein in the offenders.

“Investigations are on to ascertain where and by whom the offence was committed. If has happened when the girl was lodged at the government-run child protection home, severe action would be taken on the culprits,” he warned.

Since the victim is still under treatment, Ramalingam said that investigation would continue after her release from hospital.

“We are also planning to conduct investigations in all other homes meant for girl children,” he added.