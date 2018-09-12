ASHA, Anganwadi workers’ monthly allowance hiked

New Delhi: In a major social sector initiative timed just months before the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rained sops for accredited social health activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers by announcing a hike in their monthly honorarium from October onwards. In addition to this, all ASHA workers will be brought under the coverage of various social security schemes and given free insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The social health activists will not have to pay any premium for the insurance coverage and will get Rs 4 lakh in case of any untoward incident, the Prime Minister said during a video interaction with Asha, ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) and Anganwadi workers from across the country. He said the revised incentive would come into effect from October and it would reflect in their salaries from November onwards, which would be a Diwali gift for them.

Those who drew an honorarium of Rs 3,000 will now receive Rs 4,500 and those who used to get Rs 2,200 will get Rs 3,500, he said. The honorarium of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, the Prime Minister said. These are routine incentives given by the Centre to Asha and Anganwadi workers. The state governments also give them separate incentives. There are around 14 lakh Anganwadis or child care centres in rural areas across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, inclu-ding children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The total number of Anganwadi workers and helpers are 12,83,707 and 10,50,564 respectively.