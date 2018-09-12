search on deccanchronicle.com
Arrested used Hyderabad Nizam's golden tiffin box to eat their meals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 6:08 am IST
The three-tier tiffin box is worth several crores and was allegedly used by the Nizam himself.
lost and found: The tiffin box that was retrieved from the accused.
Hyderabad: After burying the loot from the museum, Mubeen and Ghouse dug it up and decided to eat their meals from the gold tiffin box said to have been used by the Nizam.  

“The men took out the stolen lot from the pit that they put them in and used the tiffin box to eat food at least for a day, as per the preliminary enquiry. However, we found the items in perfect condition and assume they were cleaned it to make it look presentable to potential buyers,” said an official from the investigating team.

 

“While they were in Mumbai, the Human Intelligence team got a tip-off about the disappearance of Ghouse which narrowed the investigation down to him and ultimately led to the arrests,” added the police official. 

