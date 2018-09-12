search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

57 killed as RTC bus plunges into gorge in Jagtial

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 12, 2018, 12:04 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 12:05 am IST
102 passengers were in the bus besides driver, conductor.
People trying to pull out victims from the ill-fated bus which skidded into a deep gorge on the Kondagattu ghat in Jagtial district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
 People trying to pull out victims from the ill-fated bus which skidded into a deep gorge on the Kondagattu ghat in Jagtial district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

JAGTIAL: In the biggest ever accident in the history of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), 57 passengers died when the overloaded bus they were travelling in tried to negotiate a bend on the Kondagattu ghat in Jagtial district and toppled into a gorge on Tuesday. The deceased include 37 women, 15 men and five children.  It is believed to be the biggest accident in the history of the public transport system in the country.

An inconsolable woman on hearing the news of the accident in Jagtial. (Photo: DC)An inconsolable woman on hearing the news of the accident in Jagtial. (Photo: DC)

 

As many as 102 passengers were travelling in  the bus besides the driver and the conductor when the incident took place. Tickets were issued to 96 passengers.  As many as 44 other passengers were injured and are undergoing treatment in government hospitals in Jagtial and Karimnagar. The ill-fated bus was coming down the ghat main road to go towards Jagtial when it hit a speed-breaker and fell into the gorge. TSRTC authorities have suspended the Jagtial bus depot manager Hanumantha Rao for negligence in operating buses on the route and have ordered an inquiry.

A majority of the deceased were from the villages of Shanivarampeta, Thimmayyapalli, and Himathraopeta located in Kondagattu. While some bodies were scattered along the Kondagattu ghat section Valley some were stuck in the bus.  The driver, Srinivas, fractured both legs and suffered a head injury and died while undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Karimnagar.  He was recently transferred to the Jagtial bus depot from the Karimnagar bus depot.

Local people say that the condition of the RTC bus that operated on the Kondagattu ghat section was poor. There are also no signboards warning of dangerous sections of the ghat.  The overcrowding in the bus is also said to be one of the reasons for the accident.  The bus was to ply between Shanivarampeta and Jagtial but it deviated from this route and went to Kondagattu in the hope of getting more passengers and revenue as more people visit the Hanuman temple on Tuesdays. 

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Etela Rajender, MLAs Bodige Shoba, Jeevan Reddy, RTC chairman Somarapu  Satyanarayana and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar visited the hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment.        It seems that the authorities concerned have failed to create sufficient facilities at the temple for the devotees and measures for their safety and security. 

Tags: tsrtc, bus mishap, jagtial bus accident
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Jagtial bus accident: Brake fail might be behind crash
Jagtial bus accident: 1,000 working buses are a decade old


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Notably, the legendary design of the idol is now patent protected.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's why Bappa loves modak, and 2 recipes

As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the benevolent God and eventually served to devotees.
 

I am inspired by many people, says Kalki Koechlin

In this digital age, we all have to be online simply because it is difficult to function without it, says actor Kalki Koechlin.
 

Dysptopia may have bits of philosophy but it is lot more psychological: Manoj Jain

I have strongly believed that incidents that take place in one’s childhood leave a strong conscious and unconscious stamp in the psyche of a person, says author Manoj Jain.
 

Wedding, naked pics, expletives: Ranveer-Tanmay’s reunion after AIB row is hilarious

Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhatt.
 

Meghan Markle labelled 'duchASS' by angry sister Samantha

The 37-year-old royal's family has continually hit headlines after dad Thomas Markle pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Place Telangana under President rule: Cong, TDP, Left meet Guv, say reports

In a letter to Telangana Governor, the parties highlighted three instances of 'interferences' – appointment of 12 advisors, MLAs being given cabinet rank and powers being enjoyed by the members of planning board -- by TRS govt. (Photo: File | PTI)

Incorrect, irresponsible: UIDAI rejects reports on Aadhaar software hacking

UIDAI added that it has taken full measures to ensure end-to-end security of resident data and no operator can make or update Aadhaar unless the resident himself/herself gives his/her biometric. (Representational Image)

TN Guv has no power to release Rajiv Gandhi killers, say home ministry officials

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had on Sunday recommended to the governor to release Rajiv Gandhi killers, a move hailed by most political parties in the state. (Photo: File)

Will win despite Dadri mob lynching, award wapsi: Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah with party's Rajasthan President Madan Lal Saini at the party's 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan', in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Discrepancies in donation amounts, hawala money: EC issues notice to AAP

The EC report further stated that AAP has taken accommodation entries from hawala operators to tune of Rs 2 crore, which, EC said, have been wrongly disclosed as voluntary donations by the AAP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham