18-yr-old IIT-Guwahati student from Karnataka hangs self in hostel room

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 12, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Police said that 18-year-old Nagashree S C left behind a note stating that she wanted to be a teacher and not an engineer.
The students called hostel authorities and security guards, who spotted her from the outside the window, hanging from the ceiling fan. (Representational Image)
Guwahati: In yet another tragic incident, a first-year student from Karnataka pursuing BTech in mechanical engineering at Indian Institute of Technology -Guwahati committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when her roommates had gone for their classes and she was alone in the hostel room.

 

Police said that 18-year-old Nagashree S C who hails from Hosanagara near Shivamogga in Karnataka has left behind a note stating that she wanted to be a teacher and not an engineer.

The in-charge of Amingaon police station who visited the hostel said, “She in her suicide note has written that it was better to die than fail to live up to the expectation of her parents and family members.”

The incident came to light when her roommates came back from their classes at about 10:30 am and found the room locked from inside. The students called hostel authorities and security guards, who spotted her from the outside the window, hanging from the ceiling fan.

The institute doctor who also rushed to the hostel declared her dead.

“In the morning she told her roommates that she was not feeling well and would skip the class. Her roommates left for the classes but after the first period when they came back, they found the room locked from inside. They informed the security guards who informed the police,” said IIT-G spokesperson.

The IIT-G authorities said, “We have informed the family members. They are coming but we are not sure when they will reach. The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In a similar incident earlier, at least three students have committed suicide for various reasons in the IIT-G.

