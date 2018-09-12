search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

12 special courts to try MP, MLA cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 12, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Acting on a PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking setting up of fast track courts to try criminal cases against politicians
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that so far 12 special courts have been set up in 11 states to try exclusively the pending 2,466 criminal cases against MPs/MLAs with a view to expediting the disposal within one year.

The Centre in an affidavit said one special court each has been established in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and two courts in National Capital Territory of Delhi.

 

The affidavit was filed in response to the direction issued on August 30 when the court pulled up the Centre for not giving data as to the number of criminal courts/cases pending against MPs and MLAs in various courts despite repeated directions.

Acting on a PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking setting up of fast track courts to try criminal cases against politicians and to complete the trial within one year, the apex court in December 2017 directed setting up of special courts. On August 21 the last date of hearing, the bench had directed the Centre to expedite setting up of special courts to exclusively try legislators — MPs and MLAs. 

Tags: supreme court of india, criminal cases, mlas




