Second warning issued at Dowleswaram

KAKINADA: River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahita and Indravathi are overflowing due to heavy rains in upper reaches.

Irrigation officials sounded the second warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram of East Godavari district when water levels reached 13.75 feet at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The level stood at 14.60 feet at 8 p.m. on Thursday even as irrigation officials discharged 14,09,029 cusecs of water.

Water levels are 41.65 metres of 43-metre danger level at Chinturu and 41.6 metres at Kunavaram against danger level of 39.24 metres, and 24.367 metres at Polavaram.

Collectors of Konaseema, Eluru and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts have cautioned people of low-lying and islet villages and requested them to reach safer places.

People of Chintur displaced by Polavaram project protested by standing knee deep in water at Sabari Voddu for six hours from Thursday morning. They refused to come out from the water in spite of pleas by other locals. They demanded that their area be included in the list of 41.5 contour, so that they could get due compensation.

Alluri Seetharama Raju district collector Sumit Kumar rushed to the spot. He assured the protesters that he will bring their issue to the attention of both state and central governments. The protesters then relented and gave up their agitation.

Kunavaram CPM mandal committee demanded that government include all villages getting submerged by the project in the 41 contour list and give R&R packages accordingly, including ₹3 lakh as immediate relief to each affected family, as they have lost everything in the recent floods.