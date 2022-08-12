  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2022 Second warning issue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Second warning issued at Dowleswaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Water levels are 41.65 metres of 43-metre danger level at Chinturu and 41.6 metres at Kunavaram against danger level of 39.24 metres, and 24.367 metres at Polavaram. (Photo:DC)
 Water levels are 41.65 metres of 43-metre danger level at Chinturu and 41.6 metres at Kunavaram against danger level of 39.24 metres, and 24.367 metres at Polavaram. (Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahita and Indravathi are overflowing due to heavy rains in upper reaches.

Irrigation officials sounded the second warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram of East Godavari district when water levels reached 13.75 feet at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The level stood at 14.60 feet at 8 p.m. on Thursday even as irrigation officials discharged 14,09,029 cusecs of water.

Water levels are 41.65 metres of 43-metre danger level at Chinturu and 41.6 metres at Kunavaram against danger level of 39.24 metres, and 24.367 metres at Polavaram.

Collectors of Konaseema, Eluru and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts have cautioned people of low-lying and islet villages and requested them to reach safer places.

People of Chintur displaced by Polavaram project protested by standing knee deep in water at Sabari Voddu for six hours from Thursday morning. They refused to come out from the water in spite of pleas by other locals. They demanded that their area be included in the list of 41.5 contour, so that they could get due compensation.

Alluri Seetharama Raju district collector Sumit Kumar rushed to the spot. He assured the protesters that he will bring their issue to the attention of both state and central governments. The protesters then relented and gave up their agitation.

Kunavaram CPM mandal committee demanded that government include all villages getting submerged by the project in the 41 contour list and give R&R packages accordingly, including ₹3 lakh as immediate relief to each affected family, as they have lost everything in the recent floods.

...
Tags: river godavari, sabari, pranahita river, indravathi, sir arthur cotton barrage, dowleswaram, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Donating blood helps save lives of those who are in dire need of blood for operations etc. There are several components in blood. With new and advanced technology, the components can be separated and donated to the needy, the VC said. — AFP

Blood donation will not affect one's health: Kaloji University VC

A three-member central team visits Polavaram to inspect the damage caused by the recent Godavari floods in Eluru district on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Farmers ask central team to increase compensation

The majority of attacks was observed in data centres, IT, ITeS sectors followed by manufacturing and finance sectors. (Representational Image)

Report shows 51% increase in Ransonmware incidents in India

The youth is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and his parents have sought police protection. (Representational Image)

Youth beaten up by girlfriend's family in Karimnagar



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Munawar Faruqui's proposed show raises political heat in Hyderabad

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced ire of Hindu groups after he was accused of making dispagaring remarks against Hindu gods. (Twitter)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

Bid to infiltrate into Army camp foiled, 2 terrorists dead, 3 soldiers martyred

A file photo of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->