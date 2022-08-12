President approves new judge appointments of Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court has got six more judges following President Draupadi Murmu's assent to the Central government's proposal to appoint advocates Enugula Venkat Venugopal , Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, Kaja Sarath, as judges and Jaggannagari Srinvasa Rao and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao as additional judges.

Following the Presidential assent, the Union government has issued a notification on Friday appointing the new judges to the Telangana High Court.

According to the notification, the newly-appointed judges will assume office after they are administered the oath of office. According to sources, the newly appointed judges may take oath on Tuesday or Wednesday.

With this appointment, the total number of judges will be 32 along with two additional judges, as against the sanctioned posts of 42. On the order of seniority, the additional judges will become permanent judges, after two years.

The appointment was made following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, on July 25, 2022.