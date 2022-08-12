Farmers ask central team to increase compensation

A three-member central team visits Polavaram to inspect the damage caused by the recent Godavari floods in Eluru district on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: Farmers of Konaseema area have appealed to the central team that it increase compensation for crops lost during floods and other natural disasters. Apart from Konaseema, the team also visited flood-affected areas of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Eluru districts.

The inter-ministerial central team is being led by National Disaster Management Authority advisor Ravinesh Kumar. Other members of the team are Agriculture Cooperative Farmers Welfare director K. Manoharam, Roads, Transport and National Highways superintendent engineer Saravan Kumar Singh, Kendra Jala Shakthi director P. Devender Rao, assistant secretary (Finance) Murugan Nadham, and union rural development secretary Aravind Kumar.

Konaseema district collector Himanshu Shukla, joint collector Dhyan Chandra and other state officials explained to the central team the flood situation and losses suffered by farmers.

At Ravulapalem, farmers Kondeti Venkanna, Mane Satyanarayana, J. Bangaram and Padala Surreddy said they are not in a position to invest a single paisa on their land, as they have been incurring losses since three consecutive years due to floods Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy appealed to the central team that it do justice to farmers.

Team official Ravinesh Kumar told reporters that they will submit their report to the central government after verifying the crop situation.